HAPPENING TODAY: new Jackson College Center, Delta Township meeting, MLK Corridor Improvement Authority event

Bitter-cold temperatures and gusty winds will make this morning feel extremely cold.

Winds will be out of the west at 20mph, but gusting in the 30s.

Actual temps will reach a high of 15° and a low of 0°F, but wind chills will get as cold as -8°.

Three top local stories

Jackson College New Center

Jackson College is breaking ground on its new Center for Applied Technologies today at 5 pm. The center is being built to help meet the growing demands for skilled workers in utilities, energy, Industry 4.0, and sustainable technology.

After its completion, the Center for Applied Technologies will be a 15,000-square-foot building in the southeast corner of campus, costing $6.8 million.

Delta Township Meeting

The Delta Township Board of Trustees is continuing the process to fill after she was selected to be the Township Supervisor.

During tonight’s meeting, the Board will hear statements from all applicants, giving them around 3 minutes each.

The Board will then choose candidates to return to the March 3rd meeting, where a final selection is expected.

S. MLK Jr. Blvd. Corridor Improvement Authority Event

The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Corridor Improvement Authority is holding an informational event tonight about recent initiatives aimed at improving the corridor.

Opening remarks for the event begin at 3:15 pm by Kahleea Washington from Lansing EDC, followed by a message from the S. MLK Corridor Improvement Authority Chair Amanda Defreese and remarks from Mayor Andy Schor.

The event will showcase three new major initiatives for revitalizing Lansing’s MLK Corridor.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Red Wings alumni and PGA professionals face off in Patriot Classic hockey game

Red Wings alumni and PGA professionals teamed up for the Patriot Classic hockey game, raising funds for charity groups that serve veterans and the armed forces.

