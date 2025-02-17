Red Wings alumni and PGA professionals face off in Patriot Classic hockey game

Detroit Red Wings Alumni and PGA professionals came together to raise money for veteran organizations, including PGA HOPE, Spike's K9 Fund, and Folds of Honor.

The event featured a ceremonial face-off by K9-ECO, with funds raised to provide ballistic vests and protection for working dogs in Michigan.

Watch the video above to see some game highlights.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, Detroit Red Wings Alumni took the ice with PGA professionals to raise money for three veteran organizations: PGA HOPE, Spike's K9 Fund, and Folds of Honor.

George Bowman, who organized the event, said the passion behind putting it together was clear.

“It’s right there—we got golfers, we got hockey players, we all love to do both, so we get to do both of our passions and raise a ton of money for charity,” Bowman said.

Despite the cold weather, Bowman noted that the turnout was a testament to the community’s dedication.

“You know, Red Berenson, 85 years old, drove all the way from Ann Arbor in this weather to come play. I mean, that speaks volumes to what we're doing.”

The ceremonial face-off was dropped by K9-ECO, a working dog who is part of Spike’s K9 Fund, one of the event's beneficiaries. The organization provides ballistic vests, heat alarms, training, and emergency medical care for working dogs.

Emily Grey, CEO of Spike’s K9 Fund, explained the importance of events like this for the dogs.

“It’s because of events like this and the people who come out to support it that we’re able to put the vests on the dogs and give them the protection they deserve. The dogs we serve are volunteers for their jobs, and they do things that us as humans can’t. So we owe it to them to give them everything they need to stay safe and effective on the job.” said Grey.

Gray also added that 18 dogs in Michigan are currently on a waitlist for ballistic vests, and the funds raised will help supply them.

Back on the ice, the game ended with a score of 8-6, with the Red Wings Alumni taking the victory.

LINK TO DONATE AND MORE INFO

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

