HAPPENING TODAY: new business hours, spring cleanup, plan unveiling party

Alonna Johnson

(WSYM) - Good morning, Mid-Michigan! It’s your state Capitol reporter, Alonna Johnson. I hope everyone had a great weekend! I've been hearing from my neighborhood inside the state Capitol about the teacher shortage—how different communities across the state are working on solutions to address the issue. I decided to take a look at what some teachers in my neighborhood are doing to help fill vacancies in classrooms. One of them is Travis Ward, a teacher in the Grand Ledge School District and part of the 25% of men in the teaching field.

Today's Weather Forecast

St. Patrick's Day will bring pleasant but cooler weather.

Despite the temperature drop, highs with sunny skies will reach 47°F, still slightly above seasonal averages.

However, it will be chilly as you head out the door, temperatures will be in the low 20s for the early A.M. hours.

Three top local stories

Eaton County Trial Court New Business Hours

Starting today the Eaton County Trial Courts office hours are changing.

The changes are due to staffing shortages and the financial issues impacting the county.

The offices of the Eaton County Trial Courts will now be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spring Cleanup

It's time once again for the City of Hillsdale’s annual spring cleaning of Lake view and Oak Grove Cemeteries today.

The City of Hillsdale will be removing any decorations that the City deems to be in poor condition.

New or returning decorations or sentimental items can be placed at your loved one’s grave on or after March 29th once the cleaning has finished.

Strategic Plan Unveiling Party

The East Lansing Public Library is updating its new strategic plan today with a celebration.

The main event features a Q&A session and then will transition into an open house for neighbors to enjoy.

The library says the plan is based on neighborhood feedback.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the East Lansing Public Library.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Sarah Poulos

Spartan fans reflect on the season and what they're hoping for moving into March Madness.

Read the full article: Selection Sunday: Michigan State men's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

