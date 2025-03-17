Selection Sunday: Michigan State men's basketball earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

- MSU Students reflect on the season.
- The team gathered at the Breslin Center Sunday.
- Video shows Coach Tom Izzo talking about moving forward.
(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)
After what fans called a thrilling college basketball season, Michigan State was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament in a 77-74 loss to Wisconsin.
"I think that we did a great job throughout the regular season. The Big Ten Tournament was just a little disappointing."
I met MSU students Blake Presley and Spencer Shinske while walking through campus Sunday and asked how they’re feeling ahead of March Madness.
"I have a lot of faith in the team this year, so a lot of my brackets will have them winning it all."
Sunday evening, I headed inside the Breslin Center, where I sat with the team during the Selection Show.
Coach Tom Izzo and the players erupted in cheers after earning the No. 2 seed in the South Region.
Izzo spoke about the team’s hopes moving forward, saying, "I like where we're at. I think we have some word to do. There are things that are fixable mistakes."
The team is ready and the fans are ready.
"I have hopes we make a run and continue Tom Izzo’s legacy."
Michigan State will play its first game in Cleveland, Ohio, against No. 15 seed Bryant on Friday. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan earned a 5 seed in the South Region and will face the No. 12 seed, San Diego, on Thursday.
