HAPPENING TODAY: multicultural center unveiling, food drive, Night to Shine prom

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0207

Three top local stories

MSU Multicultural Center unveiling

Michigan State University is unveiling its new Multicultural Center today after being in the works for years.

The center is a $38 million, 32,000 sq ft. building meant to provide a welcoming, inclusive, and equitable space in the heart of campus.

Colin Jankowski is attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony today... tune in to FOX47 news at 10 to see the brand-new Multicultural Center.

Greater Lansing Food Bank Mobile Food Drive

High food costs have been impacting our neighbors, and if you need help here’s an option to pick up some free food.

The Greater Lansing Food Bank is hosting a mobile food pantry today at noon at the Robinson Memorial Church in Lansing.

Anyone in need of food can attend their mobile food pantry event.

Distribution is first come first serve until food runs out.

Tim Tebow Night to Shine Prom

A prom night for everyone.

Night to Shine prom in St. Johns is a complimentary event hosted by local churches to allow everyone to have a prom night experience.

Anyone living with disabilities aged 14 and older is welcome to dance the night away tonight.

The event will be held at Agro Liquid in St. Johns from 6 to 9 pm.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Meridian Township Police offer tips to try to prevent car break-ins

Meridian Township Police say they received 168 reports of personal property stolen from vehicles last year, and 11 more in the month of January this year.

Read the full article: Meridian Township Police offer tips to try to prevent car break-ins

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

