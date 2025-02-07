Meridian Township Police offer tips to try to prevent car break-ins

Meridian Township Police say they received 168 personal property thefts from vehicles in 2024.

I spoke with the department about the issue, and what neighbors can do to protect their cars.

Video shows Captain Bart Crane providing tips for neighbors.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Meridian Township Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. I often check the Facebook groups to see what neighbors are talking about. And recently, I've noticed more neighbors posting that their vehicles have been broken into or stolen altogether. I went to the police department to learn more about how the township responds to these crimes, and what neighbors can do to prevent them.

More than 150 reports in 2024.

"It's a phenomenon across the country," Captain Bart Crane said.

And 11 more reports of personal property thefts from vehicles in the month of January.

"We're not immune to these crimes that are happening," Crane said.

Meridian Township Police Department Captain Bart Crane says its a quick and easy crime.

"Walking through a parking lot, if they find an unlocked car, that's the kind of vehicle they want to get into," Crane said. "If they see things sitting out in the vehicle like a laptop or a backpack, then they might break a window."

Crane says while they can't stop every case, the department is taking action.

"We conduct a lot of traffic stops in these areas, or try to, just to identify people that are out and about," he said. "And we try to have as many face-to-face conversations with people that are out after hours just so they know that we're out there in case they are thinking about doing something like this."

Crane also says they put officers in plain clothes and unmarked cars in parking lots. But they can't be everywhere at once, so Crane gave me some tips for neighbors to try and keep their vehicles safe, starting with leaving your vehicle in the light if you can help it, either at your home or in your apartment's parking lot.

"Criminals like to work in the dark, because they don't want people to know who they are," he said.

Crane also says that if you see something, you should say something. Any suspicious people in your neighborhood should be reported so police can verify why they're there. And the biggest advice?

"Just lock your car," Crane said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook