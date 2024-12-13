HAPPENING TODAY: MSU trustees meeting, LCC educational vehicle, rare legislative session

Sarah Poulos

(WSYM) - Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! I’m your Mason neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos! With the recent snowfall and temperatures decreasing, I was curious to see what neighbors could do to stay on top of household problems! I went inside Jenks Plumbing, a local plumbing shop in Mason. I wanted to see what the staff deals with on a day-to-day basis. Thursday, I went down to meet with the owner of Jenks Plumbing, William Jenks said the biggest issue during the winter months is frozen pipes. He gave me tips on how neighbors can prevent pipes from freezing and bursting.

Today's Weather Forecast

Sunny skies as high pressure briefly settles over Michigan.

Continued cold with morning temps in the teens and highs in the low 20s.

Calm winds will keep wind chills out of the picture.

Three top local stories

MSU Board of Trustees meeting

The MSU Board of Trustees is meeting this morning at 9 a.m.

They are expected to discuss upgrades to Spartan Stadium.

The improvements could include the replacement of videoboards, renovations to the 4th, 7th, and 8th floors of the West Tower, and planning for the future modernization of the stadium.

LCC New mobile health educational vehicle

LCC is unveiling its new mobile health education vehicle today at 11:15 a.m. at the downtown campus.

The vehicle is meant to increase interest in healthcare careers for high schoolers, young students, and underrepresented students.

It will accomplish this by expanding community health education and outreach activities across LCC's five-county service area.

Rare Friday legislative session

This is a rare occasion for legislatures today as the session continues on a Friday morning.

State lawmakers voted on bills late into the evening last night, trying to get final legislation passed before the 2024 legislative session comes to an end.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"I had a great time in there — but not now"

As the temperatures get colder, salt doesn't work as well to melt ice. Neighborhood reporter Travis Hicks caught up with neighbors in his neighborhood as the cleanup continued.

Read the full article: "I think that it works less": One Eaton Rapids neighbor reacts to salt not working as temperatures drop

