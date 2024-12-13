"I think that it works less": One Eaton Rapids neighbor reacts to salt not working as temperatures drop

"I think that it works less": One Eaton Rapids neighbor reacts to temperatures dropping, salt not working as well to melt ice.

As the temperatures get colder, salt doesn't work as well to melt ice like this. I caught with neighbors in my neighborhood as the cleanup continues.

Eaton Rapids neighbor Shana Brown knows what it's like to try to clear away snow and ice.

And she says salt is less useful as temperatures get colder.

"I think that it works less, personally when it gets colder outside, has a tendency to stay stationary in its spot cause the water freezes," Eaton Rapids Shana Brown said.

She says she has to use more salt to melt ice when temperatures drop. And that comes with a price.

"It's expensive, it's like 12.99 for a jug of it, whatever you decide to use it's expensive," Eaton Rapids Shana Brown said.

Cargill is a company that sells de-icing salt, and the company says at 30 degrees outside, 1 pound of salt melts 46 pounds of ice. But at 20 degrees, 1 pound of salt will only melt 9 pounds of ice.

Fox 47 meteorologist Bryan Bachman says the daytime high temperature in my neighborhood of Eaton Rapids, only reached 16 degrees.

I wanted to hear what the city is doing to help neighbors and what advice they can give with the cold weather, so I stopped by city hall in Eaton Rapids and spoke to Public Works Utilities Director Rob Pierce.

"We do encourage residents and travelers to do if they don't have to travel keep it to a minimum," Public Works Utilities Director Rob Pierce said.

"If they do have to travel, be mindful of the road crews and travel safely that there doing their best to keep the roads safe," Public Works Utilities Director Rob Pierce siad.

As crews use salt, brown had to use her strength, because her salt. Had actually run out. And shovels work no matter the temperature.

