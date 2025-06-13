Happening Today - MSU budget meeting and National Survivors Day celebrations

hpt 0613

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

WX hpt 0613

Variable clouds and sunshine expected today with the chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Highs will remain warm in the mid 70s.

Smoky haze will linger through mid-afternoon, then being to clear a bit into tonight.

Top local stories

Michigan State University

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees is set to vote on the school's 2026 operating budget during a meeting in Traverse City.

MSU Neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski will be covering this story and will have more details later today.

Lansing

McLaren Greater Lansing is hosting a National Survivors Day celebration to honor those who have fought cancer diagnoses.

The event will include complimentary food, beverages, visits with local vendors, and a meet-and-greet with Sparty.

The celebration will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren Greater Lansing.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"We don't know if we're next": Lansing immigrants react to nationwide deportation protests

Nationwide protests against deportations have sparked concern among immigrant communities in Lansing, where residents say fear has become prevalent.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/news/state/when-is-it-going-to-happen-to-us-lansing-immigrants-express-fear-amid-nationwide-protests-over-deportations

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

