Happening Today - Metered Parking Meeting, La Cenerentola production, and Biggby Coffee celebrates 30 years

Sarah Poulos

Sarah Poulos sitting down with the President of Mason Community Services



Hi Mid-Michigan! Neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos here sitting down with the President of Mason Community Services who tells me about a program offering free rides to our neighbors who need one.

I had the chance to talk with neighbors about how crucial it is to have transportation readily available.

Today's Weather Forecast

HPT 0326 WX FIN

Mostly sunny skies take over for today thanks to a small pocket of high pressure.

Temperatures will hold slightly below average, but warmer than the beginning of the week, reaching the mid 40s.

Light northwesterly winds today at 6-12 mph.

Three top local stories

Jackson Metered Parking Meeting

After pausing the proposed metered parking program in Downtown Jackson, The Jackson City Council is holding a special meeting tonight at 7 p.m.

The meeting will give city leaders the opportunity to address neighbor’s concerns.

The pay-to-park program was meant to go into effect in July.

and switch the financial responsibly of parking maintenance from business owners to customers.

La Cenerentola at MSU Auditorium

MSU Opera Theatre brings Rossini’s La Cenerentola at Fairchild Theatre in the MSU Auditorium.

This is a fully staged production and features the MSU Symphony Orchestra.

You can catch the show at 7 p.m.

You can visit music.msu.edu for more information.

Biggby Coffee celebrates 30 years

Biggby Coffee is celebrating its 30 years with a special deal today.

Neighbors can get their signature Carmel Marvel Latte for 95 cents.

You can get the 16 oz drink, hot or iced, at participating locations.

Biggby originally started back in 1995 in our neighborhood of East Lansing

A look back at yesterday's top local story

A potential vape tax could bring a ban on most vapes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 2026 budget proposal includes a 32% tax on vape products, with a lower rate for cigarettes.

The proposal also bans the sale of unapproved vaping products, restricting flavored nicotine to tobacco and menthol flavors.

Fifty percent of the new revenue would fund smoking and cancer prevention, as well as youth public health programs.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/state-capitol/a-potential-vape-tax-could-bring-a-ban-on-most-vapes

