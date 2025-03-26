A potential vape tax could bring a ban on most vapes

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 2026 budget proposal includes a 32% tax on vape products, with a lower rate for cigarettes.

The proposal also bans the sale of unapproved vaping products, restricting flavored nicotine to tobacco and menthol flavors.

Fifty percent of the new revenue would fund smoking and cancer prevention, as well as youth public health programs.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer's 2026 budget recommendations include a new way to bring in state revenue: taxing vape products at about 30 percent.

The proposal also prohibits the sale of vaping products not authorized by the FDA.

This would limit flavored nicotine to only tobacco and menthol flavors, meaning other flavors would be considered contraband under state law.

"The reason most people are vaping is to try to quit smoking tobacco, so the last thing they want, most of them, is to taste and smell like the same product they're trying to quit," Spokesman for American Vapor Manufacturers Jim McCarthy said.

Neighbor Jim McCarthy, an advocate for people having choices when it comes to tobacco and spokesman for American Vapor Manufacturers. He says this could hurt small businesses that sell vapes and nicotine in local neighborhoods.

"It's shocking to the conscience that Governor Whitmer would want to do so much damage to small businesses and ordinary people in Michigan trying to quit combustible tobacco," McCarthy said.

Fifty percent of the new revenue would go to smoking prevention, cancer prevention, and youth public health programs—something the Keep MI Kids Tobacco Free Alliance agrees with.

"Michigan kids in middle and high school are accessing tobacco products that are more kid-friendly than ever. Thousands of products, like cotton candy and bubble gum e-cigarettes, can deliver massive doses of nicotine. The time is now for Michigan lawmakers to stand up for Michigan kids."

Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer will need to work with a GOP-led House for the proposal to pass.

But when it comes to vaping, we wanted to know what local schools are seeing.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook