Happening Today - Memorial service event and construction projects in our Neighborhoods

Today's Weather Forecast

Three top local stories

State Capitol

The organization MI-C.O.P.S. is hosting a Law Enforcement Officers Candlelight Memorial Servicе at the State Capitol

The ceremony is to honor those that have fallen and show support to their surviving families.

Attendance for the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m.

East Lansing

East Lansing motorist be aware, the Harrison Road Bridge reconstruction project begins today...

The project will include reconstructing the Harrison Road bridge deck that crosses the Red Cedar River just north of Kalamazoo Street

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction and continue for the duration of the construction.

The city of east Lansing advises you to use alternate routes of travel when possible.

According to the city of East Lansing the project is estimated to be completed in mid-August.

Jackson

The project to revitalize the S. MLK Drive corridor is underway.

The City of Jackson is closing the southbound lane of S. MLK Drive between Morrell and High streets for the first phase of construction.

Drivers will only be able to use the northbound lane of S. MLK through Nov. 2025.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Small business week begins in Old Town

Local business owners in Old Town are celebrating Small Business Week by emphasizing the importance of community support and creativity.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/downtown-old-town-reo-town/small-business-week-begins-in-old-town

