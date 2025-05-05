Small business week begins in Old Town

Local business owners in Old Town are celebrating Small Business Week by emphasizing the importance of community support and creativity.

Inflation has impacted foot traffic, but businesses like Copper Moon and Twigg’s continue to foster strong local ties.

Owners say shopping small means sharing customers, building relationships, and creating unique experiences.

For Lynn Lucas and Matt Schultheiss, shopping small means celebrating a graduating college student.

"We generally want to craft one-of-a-kind experiences for people," Copper Moon co-owner Lynn Lucas.

The co-owners of Copper Moon event space are among the thousands of small business owners in Michigan.

The Small Business Association of Michigan says there are more than 900,000 small businesses in the Great Lakes State.

"In this community, small business is very valued, and people are incredibly supportive," Lucas said.

Neighbors around Old Town are celebrating the kickoff of Small Business Week — a week dedicated to supporting local businesses.

But with inflation affecting families, it’s not just residents feeling the strain.

"We are concerned about the economy and see slower foot traffic than some times we've seen," Twiggies' owner Beth Herendeen said.

Twiggies' owner Beth Herendeen says shopping small means sharing creativity with others.

"It has been joyful to be able to create things for people," Herendeen said.

For both business owners, shopping small also means building community with the neighbors who walk these very streets.

"You share your customers with your neighbors, and yours come here too," Herendeen said.

"One wanting to support the other," Copper Moon co-owner Matt Schultheiss said.

