HAPPENING TODAY: Mason school survey, Biology on Tap, mail delivery suspension

(WSYM) - Hey there, Mid-Michigan! It's your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, coming to you from the kitchen of neighbor, Rick Bellers. Rick's house is the place to be when the Lions play, so I stopped by to find out how to make his signature tortilla soup. He says that it's always a hit on game day, and pairs even better with a Lions win. Like the Lions, this soup has a bit of a kick to it. However, it's a recipe that can't be beat. It's so good, that we're adding it to the menu, alongside other FOX 47 Playoff Tailgate recipes that you can find on our website.

Today's Weather Forecast

Plentiful sunshine today amid some scattered clouds from time to time.

Temperatures remain below average, but higher than on Wednesday, reaching the upper 20s this afternoon.

Winds will be light, keeping wind chills to a minimum.

Three top local stories

Mason Public Schools Survey

If you have a kid at Mason Public Schools you should keep an eye out for an upcoming school survey.

Mason Public Schools is putting out a survey to get input on what the school should put money toward in the next bond proposal.

Tune in to FOX47 news at 10 as reporter Sarah Poulos meets with Mason School leaders to learn more.

Wildlife on Tap

Are you looking to learn while getting out in your community?

The Michigan Wildlife Conservatory is hosting its Biology on Tap event at the Wildlife Pub and Grill at 7 pm tonight.

You can learn about pollinators that are crucial to our ecosystems while enjoying some food and beverages.

Mail Delivery Suspension

The United States Postal Service is suspending regular mail delivery, retail services, and office activity across the county today.

The suspension is due to a National Day of Observance being declared to honor Former President Jimmy Carter who died December 29th at age 100.

Mail delivery will resume on Friday, January 10th.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Diaper banks in Ingham County are facing challenges

Diaper banks in Ingham County are lacking funding till later this year.

Leaders at SOAR, a local diaper bank in Holt, say they desperately need donations.

Read the full article: Diaper banks in Ingham County are facing challenges

