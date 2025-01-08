Diaper banks in Ingham County are facing challenges

Diaper banks in our neighborhoods are struggling.

Leaders at SOAR in Holt say they desperately need donations.

Video shows a neighbor in Holt saying how crucial these diaper banks are.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Director of Mason Community Services told me yesterday about the current diaper situation. After I started asking questions, I learned that a lack of funds is impacting more diaper banks in our neighborhoods.

"Everything is really expensive these days," said Holt neighbor Madison Peters, a working mother of three, who says she sees costs adding up.

"Especially for your children—to get diapers, wipes, anything kid-related."

Peters says she relies on a diaper bank in Holt where she’s able to get free diapers.

"It’s just one less thing to have to worry about," she explained.

The diaper bank, called SOAR, is facing challenges. Regional Director Regina Fancher says shelves like these are practically empty.

"It’s becoming hard to be able to offer what we typically offer our families," she said.

Fancher explained that the diapers come from a nonprofit, but they don’t expect to receive any more from that group—at least for now.

"So we cannot order diapers from December further on," she added.

I wanted to find out what led to all of this, so I called the nonprofit that sent the diapers. That group is known as 8CAP.

One of their directors told me that for some neighborhoods, two years’ worth of grant money for diapers was already spent for these diaper banks.

This means that groups like SOAR will now rely on donations.

"We will gladly take diapers, wipes, pull-ups, and adult diapers also," said Fancher.

Meanwhile, neighbors like Peters are left wondering whether free diapers will still be available.

"It is saddening because where can I go when I need that help?"

And now, Peters says she needs even more diapers than before—her youngest child was born last week.

If you’d like to donate to neighborhood diaper banks, you can click here.

