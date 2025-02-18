HAPPENING TODAY: Malcolm X Symposium, down payment program, networking event

Alonna Johnson

(WSYM) - Good Morning Mid-Michigan! It's your state capitol neighborhood reporter Alonna Johnson and I got to head out of my neighborhood today to make some new friends. Neighbors Virginia, Denise, Kevin and Bob are daily customers at My Place Diner in Charlotte. They cherish the time they have here with Owner Debbie Henzie but the minimum wage and earned sick time laws set to take effect Friday could impact their time there in the future. Hear more from them and the owner Debbie on what that means for them.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today WX 0217

Bitterly cold conditions today with highs reaching the middle teens this afternoon.

Wind chills will range from the negative teens in the morning, to around zero later in the day.

Mostly cloudy skies today with the potential for a few flurries.

Three top local stories

Malcolm X Symposium

In honor of Black History Month, Lansing Community College is hosting its annual Malcolm X Symposium tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s event is African Americans and Labor, chosen by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

The event will be held in the Gannon Building at LCC Downtown Campus and is free to all neighbors.

MSHDA New Down Payment Assistance Program

Are you a first-generation home buyer looking to buy a home? The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is announcing the launch of the First-Generation Down Payment Assistance program, which offers increased down payment assistance to first-generation home buyers. Today at 2 p.m., MSHDA leadership will provide details on program eligibility and impact.

Grand River Connection at MSU

Young entrepreneurs will have the chance to make connections today.

Grand River Connection is coming to MSU Hatch this evening for a networking and learning event.

Grand River Connection is a series of professional networking events facilitated by Lansing 5:01 aimed at uplifting young professionals in the Lansing area.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Clearing snow off your car: A simple step for safer winter driving

Winter weather can create dangerous driving conditions, and you can reduce risks by clearing snow off your car.

Read the full article: Clearing snow off your car: A simple step for safer winter driving

