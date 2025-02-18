Clearing snow off your car: A simple step for safer winter driving

A tow truck driver who serves my neighborhood tells me bald tires and not properly clearing off you car is contributing to unnecessary crashes.

Taking time to clean and defrost you car can save you headache and money.

Watch the video above to see how neighbors are handling the snow.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“Yeah, that's the first thing I do—clear my car off.”

For Delta Township neighbor Kenneth Frazier, this is the first thing he does before heading off to work.

“I have remote start, so I’ll start it up and let it start melting. Then I’ll get my push broom and push all the snow off of it,” said Frazier.

Being able to see clearly out of your windshield when you're driving is something tow truck driver Micah Passerby says can prevent drivers from needing a tow.

He helps drivers in my Delta Township neighborhood and beyond.

I talked to him about what issues he's seeing drivers face as our Michigan winter continues.

“The most preventable thing that we see on the road is the tires and the condition of the vehicle, such as clearing the snow off, giving you ample time to let the vehicle warm up so that the front and rear windshield can defrost,” said Passerby.

While cleaning the snow off just takes some extra effort, new tires call for money.

But Passerby says for neighbors who have balding tires but can't afford to get new ones, it's both cheaper and safer to not get on the roads during a storm.

“If it’s that bad out and your tires are that bad, just stay home or maybe ride with co-workers or get picked up by a friend,” said Passerby.

Back outside with Frazier, clearing the car off is something he'd like to see more drivers do.

“I often see cars—which bugs me—that they get in their car and start the car up, and all they do is turn their windshield wipers on. You watch that and you're like, wow, that's dangerous right there,” said Frazier.

