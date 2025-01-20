HAPPENING TODAY: local warming center open and MLK Day celebrations

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Highs will struggle to climb above 8°F, with overnight lows dropping to around -4°F. Wind chills are expected to reach -14° overnight. Scattered lake-effect snow showers will continue to develop in some areas. The heaviest snow is tracking west of our neighborhoods, we should see 1-3".

Today's Top Local Stories

East Lansing Warming Center

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center will remain open today despite the federal holiday. The center will be open as a warming center during regular hours from 6 this morning until 9 tonight. The national weather service advises that temperatures will drop to single digits in the area today.

MLK Commemorative Walk

Michigan State University is hosting the 2025 MSU MLK Commemorative March this morning at 9 at the IM East Building.

After the walk, a reception at the Multicultural Center is set for 11 a.m. Shuttle buses will be provided to transport neighbors from the program to the reception.

Lansing MLK Celebration

In Lansing the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of mid-Michigan is hosting its 40th day of celebration, one of the nation's largest and longest running MLK Day celebrations. The sold-out event will feature musical performances, appearances by local leaders and a celebration of Dr. King's legacy at the Lansing Center this morning at 11 a.m.

A Look Back at Yesterday's Top Local Story

"Impressive season, but a gut punch": Lions fans optimistic despite playoff heartbreak

Despite the tough end to the Lions season, neighbors remain optimistic about next year, while also enjoying Michigan State basketball’s winning streak.

Read the full article: "Impressive season, but a gut punch": Lions fans optimistic despite playoff heartbreak

