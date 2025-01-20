"Impressive season, but a gut punch": Lions fans optimistic despite playoff heartbreak

Lions fans are disappointed by the team’s playoff exit but remain optimistic about next season, citing the strong overall performance and the hope for improved health and key player/coach retention.

Many fans, while reflecting on the season's success, are now shifting focus to Michigan State basketball, celebrating their team’s recent victory and continued winning streak.

Watch the video above to see how Lions fans are continuing to support their team.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Very impressive season. So very happy about that, but a gut punch with the loss last night." Said Scott Smith, Lions fan

A feeling shared by many Lions fans here in East Lansing.

"To some level, it’s a failure because you had high expectations due to last year’s success. You gotta applaud them for the season they had, but you can still be disappointed." Said Kevin Boutell, Lions fan

Despite the disappointment, the Honolulu Blue ice cream at the MSU Dairy Store was still selling.

"I’m a little disappointed, but we’re 15-2, we were the No. 1 seed. I’m happy. It was a good run. Next year is our year." Said Jaeden Voss, Lions Fan.

Fans I spoke with shared optimism for a strong season next year, with the returning coaching staff and hope that injuries won’t affect the team as they did this year.

"Next season, there are a lot of players coming back from IR, so it should be better." Said Patrick Vanderkolk, Lions fan

"Next season is gonna be awesome. Hopefully, we get to keep Ben Johnson, keep Aaron Glenn, and the sky’s the limit next year." Said Anthony Johnson, Lions fan.

For the time being, Lions fans traded the Honolulu Blue for the green and white for Sunday’s basketball game.

"Came to watch Michigan State basketball to rebound from watching the Lions." Said Vanderkolk.

And rebound they did, coming out on top against Illinois.

"Michigan State basketball!" Said Boutell.

"March Madness, here we come." Said Johnson.

"Knocked off Illinois today. Eleven-game winning streak—keep it going." Said Boutell.

