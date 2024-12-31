HAPPENING TODAY: legislature in session, a local donation, and New Year's at noon

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Periods of rain and snow will develop this morning, continuing through the evening hours.

A slushy accumulation of snow up to 2” is possible by this evening, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Roads will be slick and may become slushy during heavier bursts of snow.

Three top local stories

State legislature in session today

Lawmakers are expected back in Lansing for a final session of the year.

The State House of Representatives adjourned back on December 19 after all Republicans and one Democrat failed to show up for work over what they say is the legislature’s failure to take up a bill that would amend an impending increase in the minimum wage and eventually eliminate tips that will go into effect in late February.

A local donation

The Global Institute of Lansing is recieving a large donation by Lansing 100 + Women Who Care today at 11 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Lansing.

The Global Institute of Lansing provides educational assistance to new Lansing area neighbors to build a stronger and more inclusive society.

New Year's at noon

Do you and your kids want to celebrate New Year's Eve before midnight?

Backyard Carnival is hosting its second annual New Year's at Noon party in St. Johns from 10 am to 3 pm today.

Kids' wristbands are only $15 and accompanying adults get in for free.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors react to deadly double shooting on Lansing’s Southside

A shooting on Sunday left one person dead and another injured. Police have detained a person of interest, but no suspect has been identified.

Read the full article: Neighbors react to deadly double shooting on Lansing’s Southside

