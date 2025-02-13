HAPPENING TODAY: lecture series, passport applications, STEM and robotics expo

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today 0212

Lake effect snow showers develop after mid-morning, continuing through this evening.

Highs in the mid-20s will feel more like the low teens and single-digits at times due to increasing winds.

Blowing snow is possible as winds pivot to the west at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Three top local stories

MSU Slavery to Freedom lecture series

MSU is kicking off its annual Slavery to Freedom lecture series today with Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, an alumna of the Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and the first African American woman to serve as dean of a U.S. medical school.

The lecture series is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with three featured speakers.

This first lecture kicks off tonight at 5 pm at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

Lansing Walk-in Passports

The Lansing City Clerk’s Office is accepting passport applications today from 9 am to 1 pm at the Salus Center. The partnership came after Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope noticed more queer people securing their legal documents.

Anyone can walk in during these hours to apply for a new passport, receive assistance, or renew an existing passport.

You must appear in person to apply.

Consumers STEM and Robotics Expo

Consumers Energy is hosting a STEM and Robotics Expo for young neighbors in Jackson.

15 teams of students from eight Jackson-area middle and high schools will be demonstrating their robotics team’s work as they prepare for future competitions.

The event runs from 10 am to noon today for Jackson students and teachers only.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors face lawmakers on Senate version of minimum wage and earned sick time billshttps://cms.uplynk.com/static/cms2/index.html#/content

A diverse group of neighbors gather at the Capitol to express their opinions on the changes in tipped wage laws. The minimum wage laws are set to take effect on February 21.

Read the full article: Neighbors face lawmakers on Senate version of minimum wage and earned sick time bills

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

