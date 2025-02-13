Neighbors face lawmakers on Senate version of minimum wage and earned sick time bills

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked state lawmakers to extend the current minimum wage and sick time laws through July 1.

The minimum wage is set to rise to $12.48 per hour and the tipped wage to $5.99 starting Feb. 21.

Employers will also be required to provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked.

Some workers, like servers, are concerned that the wage hike will lead to higher prices and lower tips.

Supporters of the wage increase say it’s necessary due to rising living costs, while opponents worry it could hurt businesses.

With changes to earned sick time and the minimum wage set to take effect Feb. 21, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's spokeswoman said the governor has asked state lawmakers to work on a short-term extension through July 1, keeping the current system in place saying

"Gov. Whitmer is open to a bipartisan deal that protects servers and wait staff, while also providing certainty to small businesses and helping Michigan remain competitive,"

As your state capitol reporter, I've been covering these developments since July, and this is the first time the governor has responded directly to the changes.

Over the past months, some servers have expressed concern that the upcoming minimum wage hike will lead to higher food and drink prices, while reducing tips.

Meanwhile, others support the changes and want them to take effect.

For some, like Saru Jayaraman, the next nine days are critical.

"It means coming out of poverty. It means being able to feed your kids," Jayaraman said.

But for server Lu, the looming deadline brings financial stress.

"Servers won't get to get the money they work hard for," she said.

Neighbors voiced their opinions on the proposed changes to state senators, with some supporting the wage hike.

"Everything is just too low. It needs to be increased. The cost of living is going up," one supporter said.

Others opposed the minimum wage increase, citing potential business impacts.

"If I have to keep raising prices, people aren't able to eat out as often, and as that volume decreases, business decreases," one restaurant owner said.

Starting next Friday, the minimum wage is set to rise to $12.48 per hour, with the tipped hourly wage increasing to $5.99. Employers will also be required to provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours worked.

If lawmakers and the governor can't reach an agreement, the changes will go into effect.

