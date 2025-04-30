HAPPENING TODAY: leaders speak out, Mamas' March, Denim Day

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Wednesday morning forecast

Mostly sunny skies in the morning, giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon.

After a cold start in the 30s, highs will climb back to the low 60s.

Dry during the day before showers return tonight into Thursday.

Three top local stories

Community leaders speak out

Tuesday was President Trump’s 100th day in office, and today, Michiganders on the other side are voicing their concerns.

Community leaders from Michigan Farmers Union, Engage Michigan, Michigan AFL-CIO, Mothering Justice, and more are speaking out against the Trump administration.

The press conference takes place at 10 a.m. at Lansing City Hall.

Mamas’ March

Community leaders aren’t the only ones making their voices heard.

Mothering Justice is holding its annual Mamas’ March from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lansing Central United Methodist Church.

Speakers include mothers who have been impacted by the new administration’s policies, caregivers, nurses, and doulas.

City employees take part in Denim Day

East Lansing police and other city employees are wearing jeans today for Denim Day, an international campaign to support survivors of sexual violence.

City employees who participate in wearing jeans are donating $5 to the MSU Center for Survivors.

These donations will go directly to survivors to help pay for a wide range of financial needs to help them recover.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors in Lansing grade President Trump's first 100 days in office

We went out into parts of Lansing to ask neighbors to grade President Trump's first 100 days in office, including his handling of the economy, immigration, and foreign affairs.

Read the full article: Neighbors in Lansing grade President Trump's first 100 days in office

