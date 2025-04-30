Neighbors in Lansing grade President Trump's first 100 days in office

Fox 47 News went into Lansing to interview neighbors about what grade they would give to President Donald Trump on various topics

We asked neighbors to grade Trump's handling of the economy, immigration and world affairs

Video shows four voters sharing their grades and explaining why

LANSING, Mich. — As President Donald Trump marked 100 days in office on Tuesday with a visit to Warren, Michigan, I went out to ask neighbors to grade the president on various topics.

Outside the capitol in Lansing, I met Michigan State University senior Zaaki Mandwee, who's set to gradate this weekend.

Mandwee had attended a pro-Palestine rally outside the Capitol just hours earlier. We asked Mandwee to give the president a grade on world affairs, in other words, the president's handling of the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

"An 'F'. Absolutely an 'F'," Mandwee said.

Mandwee said Trump is the latest president to have a failed policy regarding the Middle East.

"I think we need a real change in this country. I think we need real change in a global sense," Mandwee said. "We need to actually start standing on the side of justice and humanity."

On a sunny, windy day in Lansing, I went to the river walk at the Lansing Shuffle to see if any people there would talk.

Right away, Vanetta Pitts spoke to me about the economy, giving President Trump a 'D' in his first 100 days. Though Pitts gave President Trump benefit of the doubt.

"I think it's the whole government itself," Pitts said. "I think he can only do so much."

About 100 feet away, I met a group of three people including Stephanie Suboch, a Detroit-native who now lives in Montana. Suboch was in town helping her friend pick a wedding dress.

I asked Suboch to give President Trump a grade on immigration. Suboch gave the president a 'C-' to 'D'. Suboch says she can envision the president's policy, but adds he can do a better job of rolling it out.

"I don't necessarily disagree with fixing our borders and tightening it up," Suboch said. "I just don't think that the way he's doing it is the proper way to do it."

Devonte Leggett, a resident on Lansing's south side, gave us his answer to the question of what grade he'd give to President Trump on the economy.

"Unfortunately, an 'F'," Leggett said. "People are barely making anything, but at the same time, prices of everything are still going up. I'm not seeing too much of a change, especially in my own communities."

Leggett now hopes President Trump can turn things around.

"I hope that he gets it together and applies pressure to those changes that need to be made," Leggett said.

