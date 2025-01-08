HAPPENING TODAY: lawmakers in session, FOX Special Forces, MSU volleyball coach

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

A fresh wave of Arctic air will limit highs to the low 20s today.

Isolated snow showers develop this afternoon, mainly impacting neighborhoods southwest of Lansing.

Some slick spots are possible on the roads, but accumulation of less than 0.5" is expected.

Lawmakers back in session

Michigan State Legislature is due back in session today at noon after a tumultuous last few weeks of 2024.

Michigan GOP takes control of the State House of Representatives while Democrats hold onto the Senate.

The first house bills of the new term will be introduced, officially marking the beginning of the 2025 legislative session.

DeWitt Special Forces

DeWitt native and Olympic Gold Medal Gymnast Jordyn Weiber will hit the small screen in FOX's Special Forces.

Weiber was part of the fierce five who won the women's team gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London.

She is now the head gymnastics coach at the University of Arkansas.

The show features former athletes and celebrities put to the test as they go through elite special forces training.

Special Forces premier's tonight at 8 pm.

MSU Volleyball Coach

Michigan State University is introducing its 8th head volleyball coach Kristen Kelsay today at noon.

Vice President and Athletic Director Alan Haller will speak during the event inside Izzo Hall of History.

The union of nurses and healthcare professionals at the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow announced a 5-day strike beginning January 20th after bargaining failed Tuesday evening.

