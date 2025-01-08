UM Health-Sparrow caregivers announce a strike beginning January 20th

LANSING, Mich — The union of nurses and healthcare professionals at the University of Michigan Health-Sparrow announced a 5-day strike beginning January 20th after bargaining failed Tuesday evening.
In addition, the union has filed federal unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board against UM Health-Sparrow alleging a pattern of bad-faith bargaining.
The Michigan Nurses Association says negotiations failed to create a contract that meets the caregivers’ needs for affordable healthcare, competitive wages, and safe working conditions.
Last month members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PECSH-MNA) voted almost unanimously to authorize the bargaining team to call a strike if needed.
According to the Michigan Nurses Association, approximately 2,000 members of the PECSH-MNA have been working without a contract since it expired on October 30th.
“Due to the employer’s refusal to bargain a fair contract and their anti-union behavior, we have to draw a line in the sand – and we are united and energized to do that by hitting the pavement on January 20,” said Leah Rasch, RN, co-chair of the PECSH-MNA bargaining team.
Union members will picket peacefully outside UM Health-Sparrow Hospital, the Emergency Department in Okemos, and Sparrow Health Center Lansing.
Negotiations are scheduled to continue on January 16th and 17th and PECSH-MNA says they are willing to add additional days before the strike.
The strike will begin at 7 a.m. January 20th and conclude on the morning of Jan. 25th.
Community members are welcome to join the picket lines at any time.
