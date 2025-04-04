HAPPENING TODAY: Lansing housing announcement and seasonal yard waste collection

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Friday morning forecast 0404

A bit of sunshine this morning, followed by increasing clouds after midday.

Scattered showers will develop this evening, mainly after 8:00 PM, and continue into Saturday morning.

Highs will remain seasonably mild in the mid-50s, with light easterly winds at 5-10 mph.

Three top local stories

Lansing housing announcement

During his State of the City address, Mayor Andy Schor made housing one of his focuses for the City of Lansing in 2025.

Today, he is announcing plans to move forward on this focus, with funding for single-family home rehabilitation projects to assist in Lansing’s aging housing.

Schor’s announcement will take place later this afternoon.

Season yard waste collection begins

It’s spring-cleaning season across our neighborhoods, and for Mason Granger Waste Services, seasonal yard waste collection is beginning.

The bags should only contain yard waste; animal waste, rocks, dirt, and plastic should not be mixed in.

The weekly collection services begin today and last until November.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Small Business closing in Leslie shows potential tariff effects

On a day the market was reeling, many are wondering, what's next? With President Trump announcing a now 54% tariff from China, a look into what it will take to switch from China-made to American-made.

Read the full article: Small Business closing in Leslie shows potential tariff effects

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

