Small Business closing in Leslie shows potential tariff effects

Joe Fox has been preparing for fireworks season with neighbors for nearly five years.

Fireworks are mostly made in China, and tariffs could raise prices at FOX Fireworks from $200 to $600. A price Fox says he doesn't want to pass onto his customers.

President Trump aims to create more American-made products through tariffs.

MSU professor Steven Melnyk explains that switching to American-made products takes time and resources.

Fox plans to monitor the situation and hopes to open next year, depending on how things develop.

Fireworks season is coming soon, a season Joe Fox has been helping neighbors prepare for for nearly five years.

"We have regulars. You know, people you see every season," Fox said.

But this season brings some uncertainty because, oddly enough, fireworks that traditionally mark our nation's independence don't often come from the U. S. of A.

"Fireworks are primarily made in China, correct? Yes, there are a small handful of American manufacturers," Fox said.

And, with President Trump announcing major tariffs on goods coming from China, Fox posted this message on Facebook Wednesday.

"This is not a political statement by any means; this is a business decision," Fox said.

He tells me that because of the tariffs, the price neighbors pay for fireworks could triple—from 200 dollars to as much as 600 dollars.

President Trump says these tariffs are intended to create more American-made products.

The question I had is how that can happen.

"Right now, the American market is saturated, meaning if you want to sell it, you want to go somewhere they appreciate it," Melnyk said.

MSU supply chain professor Steven Melnyk says switching from China-made to American-made takes time—something neighbors may not want to wait for.

"We have a worker problem here in the United States. A workforce problem. It takes two years or more to build a plant, it takes time to staff it, and it takes time to get it up and running," Melnyk said.

Time is something Fox said he'll be keeping an eye on, hopefully looking to open next year.

"Things can fluctuate over the next year, and we wanted to wait and see what everything looks like by next summer," Fox said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook