Happening Today: Lansing honors U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary and LCC grad gets life-saver award

Lansing wreath-laying ceremony today

Neighbors will gather today at noon for a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery in Lansing.

The event will be held in observance of the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary and honor the service and sacrifice of Navy sailors.

Mayor Andy Schor will present an official proclamation recognizing the anniversary and state Representative Gina Johnsen will deliver a tribute.

LCC grad gets life-saver award

A Lansing Community College graduate will receive a life-saver award today for his heroic actions while still a student.

Mauricio Barrera, who was enrolled in LCC's paramedic program at the time, jumped into action during a ride-along with the Owosso Fire Department to perform life-saving measures for a fellow resident.

LCC will present the award at 2 p.m. today. The ceremony will take place at Lansing Fire Department Station 1.

