HAPPENING TODAY: Lansing film release and road and park construction projects

Today's Weather Forecast

Expect partly sunny conditions but increased cloudy cover as the day progresses ahead of a system that will start moving in overnight into Tuesday.

Temperatures should reach a high of about 81°F with winds out of the SE at 10mph.

By the overnight hours, isolated showers start popping up.

Three top local stories

Southside: A Legacy in Motion

A film dedicated to the Southside of Lansing is premiering today.

The film titled ‘Southside: A Legacy in Motion’ highlights the people, places, and stories of Southwest Lansing.

It was created by Michigan State University’s Urban Community Engagement Fellows Program, Southwest Action Group (SWAG), and local videographer Marques Davis.

All neighbors are welcome to attend the event at 6 p.m. at 5825 Wise Rd in Lansing.

Downtown Hillsdale street closure

Hillsdale neighbors could be impacted by some downtown street closures.

Lane restrictions and closures will be in place along N. Howell St. and North St. in downtown Hillsdale due to the Keefer House Hotel redevelopment.

The project begins this morning at 6 a.m. and is expected to be completed by June 30th.

Tecumseh Park construction crews

Neighbors should be cautious of construction crews at Tecumseh Park beginning today until May 14th.

Crews will be digging test holes for an upcoming construction project.

Neighbors can still enjoy the park, but should be mindful of the on-site workers.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Families celebrate moms with free admission at Potter Park Zoo

Potter Park Zoo welcomed moms for free this Mother's Day! Children shared what they love most about their mothers—from "everything" to "a million."

