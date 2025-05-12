LANSING, Mich — Potter Park Zoo offered free admission for mothers on Sunday, drawing families together to celebrate Mother's Day in the sunshine.



Families celebrated Mother's Day at Potter Park Zoo, where children expressed boundless love for their mothers

Watch the video below to see how families celebrated Mother's Day at the zoo

Families like the Kings took advantage of the beautiful weather and special promotion to honor the mothers in their lives.

Families celebrate moms with free admission at Potter Park Zoo

"We came with grandma here, first time grandma first time mom, it's our first time going out really," said Grace King.

"We wanted to make it a special event for her first mothers day," said Kim King.

For many mothers, the day came with special recognition from their children, who expressed their appreciation in heartfelt ways.

"It's a day that I tell them they need to be nice to me," said Kim King.

When asked what they love about their mothers, children at the zoo had simple but profound answers.

"Everything—I love everything about my mom," said Elliot Tuck.

"I love everything about my mom," said Liam Taylor.

Akeela Taylor and her son Liam spent the day together at the zoo, reflecting on the many roles mothers play in their children's lives.

"We are therapists, we are doctors, we are a best friend, sometimes we're the enemies but that's ok too," Taylor said.

When asked how much he loves his mother, Liam's answer was boundless.

"A million, a million, a million," he said.

From "everything" to "a million," children at Potter Park Zoo made sure their mothers felt appreciated on their special day.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

