HAPPENING TODAY: Lansing budget presentations, Rep. Wortz's office hours, Ramadan Unity Dinner

Today's Weather Forecast

Rainy conditions continue during the day and evening before eventually drying out in the early evening hours.

Temperatures will start a warming trend, topping out at about 68°F.

It will be breezy with sustained winds out of the SW at 20mph but gusting in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the day.

Three top local stories

Lansing Budget Presentation

It's budget season, and Lansing City Council is continuing its work on the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget.

During a Committee of the Whole meeting tonight, City Council will meet with several departments to review their budget as proposed by Mayor Andy Schor.

Those departments include the City Clerk, Mayor, Lansing Economic Development Corporation, Lansing Fire Department and Parks and Recreation.

Rep. Wortz office hours

State Representative Jennifer Wortz is inviting Hillsdale County neighbors to join her office hours today from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the Burnside Center in Coldwater.

Wortz says she looks forward to hearing feedback from neighbors.

The office hours are open to all neighbors, and no appointment is necessary.

Mayors’ Ramadan Unity Dinner

East Lansing Mayor George Brookover and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor are hosting the 17th annual Mayors’ Ramadan Unity Dinner.

All proceeds from this year’s dinner will be donated to Greater Lansing Food Bank to help neighbors in need.

The event takes place tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Henry Center in Lansing.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Easter Sunday brings families together at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing

Families packed St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing for Easter Sunday, celebrating faith, tradition, and togetherness in one of the year’s biggest church gatherings.

Read the full article: Easter Sunday brings families together at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing

