Easter Sunday brings families together at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing

Families from near and far gathered at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing to celebrate Easter Sunday, with some starting new traditions or returning home for the holiday.

Father Karl Pung says the celebration takes weeks of preparation and brings together the community in faith and fellowship.

Watch the video above to see how families celebrated Easter. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, neighbors joined together at St. Mary Cathedral in Lansing for a celebration of Easter Sunday.

"This is one of the biggest celebrations of the year, so we have larger-than-normal numbers."

Father Karl Pung is the pastor at St. Mary Cathedral and says this day takes work to put together.

“Our choir weeks getting together, our ministers prepare, the readers prepare. It takes a lot of people to put this together,” said Pung.

For families like Christina Chingman’s, it's starting a new tradition—being joined by her family for the first time at this church.

“It means everything. It means, maybe my prayers are being answered,” said Chingman.

Father Karl Pung says that's what part of the day is about.

“I love families coming together. This is a great time for folks who have moved away and often come back together, and it’s great that they find the church and Christ to be an important part of that,” said Pung.

“It’s always nice to come back to Lansing. It’s an easy trip from Grand Rapids,” said Deshetler.

For Megan Deshetler and Anthony Fernandez, traveling to see family is a tradition.

“It means everything. Family is so important to us, and so is our religion. It's a big day to celebrate,” said Fernandez.

And the celebration goes beyond the church and into homes.

“My mom is 90 years old. She couldn’t make it to Mass, but we’ll be going over to her house to celebrate with food and with her,” said Lauralee Rocha, Lansing Neighbor.

