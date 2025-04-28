HAPPENING TODAY: lane closure, elevator modernization project, new business opening

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Temperatures return to the low 70s, and mostly sunny skies will make for a pleasant day.

However, rain moves in late Monday night, and so will thunderstorms that will stick around through Tuesday.

Three top local stories

Gas Main Installation Project

Neighbors should be cautious of lane closures on Lake Lansing Road for a gas main installation project that begins this morning.

The construction will take place on Lake Lansing Rd. from Harrison Rd to West Rd., with sidewalk closures on the northern part of the section. Workers will be out from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until construction is expected to wrap up at the end of June.

City Hall Elevator Modernization Project

The East Lansing City Hall Elevator Modernization Project begins today, after being delayed a week.

The required project will update the elevator in order to adhere to the State of Michigan’s elevator safety code.

Despite the delay, the project is expected to be completed by Thursday, May 22nd.

Dave and Buster's Opening

A new business is opening its doors in Lansing today.

Dave and Buster’s is opening its first location in the Lansing area, located in Eastwood Towne Center.

At the new location, neighbors can enjoy food and drinks, watch live sports, and play over 100 different arcade games.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Thousands gather at MSU for the Izzo Run Walk Roll, supporting local charities

Over 7,500 neighbors attend the 6th annual Izzo Run/Walk/Roll at MSU, making it the biggest year yet.

Read the full article: Thousands gather at MSU for the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll, supporting local charities

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

