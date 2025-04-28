Thousands gather at MSU for the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll, supporting local charities

More than 7,500 neighbors came together outside the Breslin Center for the sixth annual Izzo Run Walk Roll.

Origami Rehabilitation, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities, brought residents from its Mason campus to take part in the inclusive event.

MSU men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo and his wife, Lupe, hosted the event on Sunday, and more than 7,500 neighbors gathered outside the Breslin Center — coming together not for a game, but for something even bigger: supporting their community.

“It’s heartwarming that the vision that we had years ago of bringing the community together for charitable giving is coming into play,” said Lupe Izzo.

This year was the event's sixth year, and for some neighbors, it’s their sixth year attending.

“I just keep coming back. The medals are great.”

Janna Rowan told me she traveled from Midland, Michigan, to take part in Sunday’s race and catch up with old friends.

“I love the community. I love the campus. What’s not to love?” said Rowan.

For others, it was their first time. Jim and Tammy Hazelman came out to reinvigorate their Spartan spirit.

“Went to school here long, long ago. We’re alumni, so we just thought we’d experience it and see what's going on,” said Jim Hazelman.

Some neighbors even brought their families along. Tom and Hailey Dance met and graduated right here on campus. Fast forward to now, and they brought their children to join in on the day.

“This is what it’s all about — being outside, it’s a beautiful day, we’re together doing what we love on campus, a place where we love to be,” said Hailey Dance.

As the races started, neighbors lined up together, waiting for the horn to blow.

“On your mark, get set, go!”

For the Elling family, this race marked new beginnings.

“Closure. My daughter is graduating here in a little bit, so this is the last fun thing to do before we’re moving on,” said Eric Elling.

Moving on, but never forgetting the community that has meant so much to so many — including Lupe Izzo, Tom’s wife.

“When you talk about legacy, it’s not so much the X’s and O’s and basketball, but it’s being part of this community for so long and just the honor to be able to give back to this community that has given so much to us,” said Lupe Izzo.

Origami Rehabilitation takes part in Izzo Run Walk Roll 5K, supporting community and inclusivity

Sunday’s Izzo Run Walk Roll 5K event on Michigan State’s campus featured several local charities, including Origami Rehabilitation.

They are a non-profit specializing in serving neighbors living with neurological, developmental, mental health, and orthopedic diagnoses.

“This event really aligns with our mission at Origami because, you know, we’re all about shining light on other people’s abilities and inclusivity and just the community aspect overall, so it’s just great to be a part of it and be able to have our team join in,” said Chanin Heise.

The event is special not just for the donations, but also for the inclusivity.

“Every year, we bring a big group of rollers. Our team looks forward to this all year long, and we have a residential program in Mason, and those individuals live on our campus and they get excited for this all year long and can’t wait to take part in it every year.”

