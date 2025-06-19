(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

WATCH: What is happening today

Happening Today: Juneteenth flag ceremony, road closure, Strawberry Jamboree

Today's Weather Forecast

Thursday morning forecast 0619

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger through midday, followed by clearing skies in the evening.

Milder and less humid with highs reaching the mid-70s.

A bit breezy with WNW winds at 6-12 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Three top local stories

Juneteenth flag raising ceremony

Lansing officials will celebrate Juneteenth by raising the National Juneteenth Flag at Lansing City Hall at 11 a.m. this morning.

Mayor Andy Schor, along with several members of the Lansing Juneteenth Committee, will raise the national flag, showing support from the city.

In honor of the national holiday, Lansing City Hall and City offices will be closed throughout the day.

Lansing road closure

Downtown Lansing neighbors, listen up, your commute may be impacted by a road closure.

Starting this morning, Allegan St. will be closed between Townsend St. and Walnut St. for crane work.

Detours will be provided until the project is expected to conclude later that day.

Strawberry Jamboree

Dimondale Farmers Market is celebrating all things strawberry this afternoon during their Strawberry Jamboree.

With strawberries at peak season, vendors will bring strawberry-themed items to buy, such as strawberry jam.

The market is from 3 to 7 p.m. in downtown Dimondale.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Here's how you can help those displaced my Monday's fire in Okemos

Monday, several neighbors at Arrowtree Apartments were displaced after an apartment fire. Here's how you can help.

Read the full article: Here's how you can help those displaced by Monday's fire in Okemos

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

