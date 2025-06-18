Here's how you can help those displaced by Monday's fire in Okemos

EAST LANSING, Mich — Residents displaced by an apartment fire in Okemos can receive assistance through Meridian Township's "Meridian Cares" program.

The Meridian Cares program connects residents in need with local resources.

All donations will directly support residents affected by Monday's apartment fire.

Township officials are helping with both immediate and long-term needs.

I was on scene at Arrowtree Apartments on Monday as crews battled a fire that displaced several neighbors and left behind significant damage.

WATCH: Meridian Township rallies support for Okemos apartment fire victims

Here's how you can help those displaced my Monday's fire in Okemos

In the aftermath, Meridian Township officials are working to help those displaced through their "Meridian Cares" program, which helps connect neighbors in need with local resources that can provide assistance to avoid issues like hunger or homelessness.

Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson told me all of the funds would go toward helping the residents with the costs of the aftermath.

"Obviously, with circumstances like this, there's an initial need to help folks to find a hotel and help to find temporary shelter. And then once they get back into their apartment, there are ongoing needs," Hendrickson said.

Those wishing to help can donate to the Meridian Cares fund. Click here for more information or to make a donation.

