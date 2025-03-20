Happening Today - Jackson Road Show, Reality Fair, a 'Celebrity' Fundraiser

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Showers gradually mix with and change to snow through early afternoon, followed by clearing late.

Windy and much colder with temperatures spending most of the day in the upper 30s, wind chills in the 20s.

Winds turning toward the NNW at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Three top local stories

Jackson Road Show

Neighbors in Jackson do you have precious metals, collectibles, and/or antiques that you want to sell?

You're in luck as the Jackson Road Show has come to town and being hosted by Premier Gold, Silver, & Coin

The event will have on-site experts who will evaluate your precious metals, coins, collectibles, and antiques!

The event will be hosted at holiday in express and suits at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 22nd

Reality Fair

The group Junior Achievement is hosting a reality fair for students at a Jackson middle school.

Students at Middle School at Parkside will be learning at the fair how to balance a monthly budget.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

'Celebrity' Fundraiser

The Holt and South Lansing Rotary Club is having their Annual 'Celebrity' Fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse Thursday the 20th in Edgewood Town Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Our very own neighborhood reporters Sarah Poulos and Larry Wallace will be there.

You can buy tickets at the door.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

"Together..." Jackson Mayor, Daniel Mahoney, gives his fourth State of the City Address

Public safety, housing, and economic development... All topics covered in Mayor Daniel Mahoney's fourth State of the City Address, Wednesday night. Jackson neighborhood reporter Olivia Pageau dug into the details.

Read the full article: click here

