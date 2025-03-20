"Together..." Jackson Mayor, Daniel Mahoney, gives his fourth State of the City Address

Video shows a recap of Mayor Mahoney's State of the City address.

The address took place on Wednesday at Jackson's City Center.

Mayor Mahoney covered topics like public safety, housing, and economic development, while sharing progress on current city projects.

Public safety, housing, and economic development... All topics covered in Mayor Daniel Mahoney's fourth State of the City Address, Wednesday night.

"In 2024, we had one of the lowest violent crime rates in almost a decade," says Mahoney, that number referring to less shootings, shooting victims, and homicides. He also touted several housing projects that are continuing through 2025, like 100 Homes. "Despite people saying it wasn't going to work, we have hundreds of applications," he states. Mahoney says they've reached about 50% of their goal of 100 homes so far, offering $2.5 million in down payment assistance to neighbors.

WATCH: 100 Homes open house

The 100 homes program in Jackson holds an open house event

Along with another development that neighbors have waited to see, Mahoney confirms, "Yes, if you were wondering, the Hayes Hotel development is still happening. A $30 million investment in Downtown Jackson." The Hayes is set to be turned into apartments and commercial space in the heart of downtown. Mahoney also confirmed that the building has officially been sold to a new developer.

WATCH: A Hayes Hotel update

A new developer to revitalize downtown Jackson's Hayes Hotel

Several other projects were mentioned, like the continued work on the MLK Corridor, where over $1 million in grants has been awarded to corridor businesses. Now, some of that development is trickling into the east side.

Mahoney concludes with, "Thank you, Jackson. Let's keep building, together. Let's keep protecting what we've built, together. Let's keep moving, together."

WATCH: Take a look at the City Center, back in December

An update on what will soon be Jackson's City Center

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook