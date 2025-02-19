HAPPENING TODAY: housing project completion, hospital donations, WWII Artifact Day

Olivia Pageau

(WSYM) - Hey there, Mid-Michigan! It's your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau. I started my day at Jackson Coffee Company, catching up with Jackson Police Department Chief, Elmer Hitt, before retiring from JPD. We talked about what the past 29 years at the police department have looked like, from being a Patrol Officer, to Chief, as well as some of his most memorable moments and what he's most proud of as he turns the page onto the next chapter. Chief Hitt's last day is this Friday, February 21.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today 0219

More bitterly cold conditions today with highs only reaching the middle to upper teens.

Wind chills near -10 in the morning will head for positive single-digits in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected, with the chance for a few snow showers.

Three top local stories

CAHP Home Rehabilitation Project Completion

After being donated four years ago, The Capital Area Housing Partnership has finished renovating a home in the Walnut Neighborhood.

The home will be sold at appraised value with available downpayment assistance to help an income-qualified neighbor buy their first home.

The program is part of CAHP’s goal to ease the housing crisis in Lansing’s neighborhoods.

Spirit Halloween donating to UM Health Sparrow

Spirit Halloween is reaching a milestone of $1 million donated to UM Health-Sparrow.

For almost 20 years Spirit Halloween has donated to the hospital, helping young patients.

Due to a Halloween fundraising campaign, Spirit Halloween is donating more than $93 thousand today to the UM Health-Sparrow Children’s Center, bringing their grand total of donations to over $1 million.

Waverly High School WWII Artifact Day

Waverly High School is hosting its annual WWII Artifact Day for US History students today.

Students will have the opportunity to interact with authentic World War II artifacts in an immersive experience.

The artifact collection has been filled with donations from the National WWII Museum, student families and Waverly U.S. History teacher Todd Simon.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

MSU-based school gun violence prevention project expanding

Prevent 2 Protect, which started at MSU following the Oxford High School Shooting, is expanding to help more districts across the state.

Read the full article: MSU-based school gun violence prevention project expanding to Wayne County

