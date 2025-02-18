MSU-based school gun violence prevention project expanding to Wayne County

Prevent 2 Protect, a gun violence prevention project, launched at MSU following the Oxford High School shooting.

Prevent 2 Protect, which has previously served three different regions across the state including Ingham County, has expanded to Wayne County.

Video shows perspectives from two workers with the program, including former Okemos School Board President Mary Gebara.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Following the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in 2021, Michigan State University started what's called the Prevent 2 Protect project. The goal is to prevent similar violence in schools. And it's made an impact here in my neighborhood.

"There's so much that goes into creating a safe environment," Marge Gebara said. "It's not just one thing."

Mary Gebara previously served as the Okemos School Board president and saw the Prevent 2 Protect project put into practice in the district firsthand.

She says most security measures only get you so far.

"As much as you do from the school side, as much as you put in place, as many checks and balances as you create, it's still not enough," Gebara said.

So, the project uses professionals in law enforcement, mental health and educators to provide community-based support for students who have been identified as making threats, either through the school directly or through tiplines like OK2Say.

Gebara now works as the Ingham County Case Manager for Prevent 2 Protect. She says the project does what some other safety measures can't, and focuses on the human connection to try to prevent violence in schools.

"We understand that kids aren't waking up one day and deciding that they want to commit a violent act," she said.

Prevent 2 Protect Project Manager Danielle Murphy says when partnering schools identify a student who has made a threat, they get referred to the project. From there, the team evaluates the students and establishes a plan to intervene and get them the mental health services and support they need.

"We are kind of in that front line as well, ensuring that if we're noticing any kind of changes in behaviors we're getting the appropriate resources involved," Murphy said.

Murphy says the school would reach out to law enforcement if there's a credible threat.

As far as Prevent 2 Protect, Murphy says that so far, the results have been positive, serving nearly 60 students across four regions, including the Ingham Intermediate School District. The project has also expanded to Wayne County, but they hope it continues to grow.

"We actually would like to serve every district in the state," Murphy said.

