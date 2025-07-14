Happening Today: Hot Air Balloons Fill Jackson Skies, Free Zoo Admission, Magic Show

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

U.S. Women's Hot Air Balloon Championships Underway

The skies over Jackson are filling with hot air balloons as the U.S. Women's Championships brings 21 competitors to the area. Flights are scheduled for Monday morning, with both morning and evening flights continuing throughout the week. Ella Sharp Park offers the best viewing location as balloons fly into the park in mornings and out in evenings. The event leads up to the Jackson Hot Air Jubilee happening Friday and Saturday night, featuring free admission and night glow flights. FOX 47 will broadcast live from the event Friday night.

Free Monday Morning Admission at Potter Park Zoo

Ingham County residents can enjoy free admission to Potter Park Zoo today from 9 a.m. until noon. This is part of the zoo's regular non-holiday Monday offering for local residents, though standard parking fees still apply.

Family-Friendly Magic Show This Afternoon

Cameron Zavara will perform a family-friendly magic comedy show today at Delta Center Elementary School gym. The 45-minute performance begins at 2 p.m. and is appropriate for all ages.

Sunny skies and temperatures reaching a high of 87°F will make this a hot one. Be sure to stay hydrated and pack that sunscreen. An air quality alert remains in effect through Tuesday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. Those with respiratory issues should limit outdoor activities, especially if experiencing symptoms like coughing or chest tightness.

