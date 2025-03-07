HAPPENING TODAY: health center opening, science rally, Michigan Horse Expo

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Happening Today Weather 0306

Scattered snow showers developing around midday through early this evening.

Most of the snow showers will impact neighborhoods south of Lansing, with 1" or less of accumulation.

Highs remain chilly in the middle to upper 30s.

Three top local stories

Oak Street Health South Lansing Center

Oak Street Health is opening a new primary care center in Lansing.

Neighbors in South Lansing will have access to a value-based primary care provider for Medicare-eligible adults.

This new facility will be the first Oak Street Health primary care center in Lansing and the 13th across Michigan.

Stand up for Science Rally

A Stant Up for Science Rally will be held across the country today including right here at Michigan’s state capitol from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The group is calling on leaders to protect scientific research, education, and communication.

Their three policy goals include; ending censorship and political interference in science, securing and expanding scientific funding and defending diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in science.

Michigan Horse Expo

The Michigan Horse Expo, one of the largest and longest-running equine events in the country, is beginning today at the Farm Bureau Pavillion at Michigan State University.

Horses are the star of the show at this expo with over 300 horses participating, and about two dozen breeds represented.

Parking is free at the MSU Pavilion, but spots fill up quickly. Free shuttles will be provided for overflow parking lots.

Expo hours:



Friday, March 7th: 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8th: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9th: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

MHSAA Faces Pressure from State Lawmakers Over Transgender Athlete Policy

GOP lawmakers urge the MHSAA to comply with Trump’s order on transgender athletes. MHSAA says they're waiting for guidance on the order. Alonna Johnson asked what happens next if they don't comply.

MHSAA Faces Pressure from State Lawmakers Over Transgender Athlete Policy

