MHSAA Faces Pressure from State Lawmakers Over Transgender Athlete Policy

GOP lawmakers urge the MHSAA to comply with Trump's order regarding transgender student-athletes.

Some Republican lawmakers express concern, while the MHSAA maintains its decision to wait for further guidance.

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976 is cited, with MHSAA emphasizing the need for compliance with state law.

The decision could risk federal funding for schools, with varying percentages of funding at stake in local districts.

Democratic Rep. Emily Dievendorf advocates for inclusive schools, and the MHSAA has approved only two waivers for transgender girls in the fall and none this winter.

GOP lawmakers from both chambers came together Thursday, urging the MHSAA to comply with Trump's order.

"Fair competition is important to protect girls and ensure a level playing field," State Senator Joseph Bellino said.

Some Republican lawmakers have written letters to the MHSAA expressing concern about the association's decision not to comply.

But I spoke with the association, and they say otherwise.

I asked MHSAA spokesman Geoff Kimmerly: "They kind of said today that it is more of the athletic association choosing not to comply. You're saying that you're waiting for clarification?"

"Absolutely," Kimmerly replied.

I asked for clarification: "Is there a difference?"

"Oh, yeah, there's a difference. There's a state law," Kimmerly said.

That law is the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act of 1976, which prohibits discrimination in sectors like employment, housing, and education.

"We are going to comply with the laws, but we need to find out how those conflicts are going to be resolved," Kimmerly said.

State lawmakers argued at the press conference that the association's decision would put federal funding for school districts at risk.

"It sounds like the funding questions will be more directed to schools. If they have a student who wants to apply, they need to take that into consideration," Kimmerly said.

Kimmerly said it's ultimately up to the schools if they want to allow a transgender student to play.

"Especially when it comes to this funding question, the decision has to be made by the school first, and then it comes to us," Kimmerly said.

But what's at stake for schools if they don't comply?

President Trump has threatened to stop federal funding.

I took a look at the budgets of some school districts in our neighborhoods and found that



13% of the Lansing School District's funding comes from the federal government.

Jackson's is 5%,

and East Lansing's is 1.3%.

I reached out to Democratic Representative Emily Dievendorf, who represents parts of the Lansing School District.

"Michigan should be working to create inclusive and welcoming schools, not singling out and excluding young people based on fear-mongering and misinformation," Dievendorf said in a statement.

It's important to note that out of thousands of high school athletes, the MHSAA approved just two waivers for transgender girls in the fall and none this winter.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook