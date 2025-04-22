Happening Today - gun violence press conference, MMR vaccine clinic, and a city council representative event

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing afternoon clouds.

Highs will remain mild in the low 60s, with light westerly winds.

A few showers possible tonight as a warm front approaches the region.

Three top local stories

State Capitol

At the state capitol a press conference will be held to call for the Passage of Gun Violence Prevention Legislation.

Michigan lawmakers, Gun Violence Survivors, and Hundreds of Advocates will attend the press conference at 11:30 am

Alonna Johnson will have the details from the press conference later this afternoon on Fox 47 news.

Lansing

The Ingham County Health Department will be holding a MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine clinic..

The clinic will be open from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at 5303 South Cedar Street in Lansing.

Jackson

The city of Jackson would like to invite neighbors in Jackson’s First Ward to meet with their City Council representative.

A ward 1 neighborhood meeting will be hosted by city councilwoman Arlene Robinson at 6pm

Neighbors will be able to get information on important topics happening in their area like the South MLK Drive construction project that’s starting in May.

The event will take place at the MLK center located at 1107 Adrian St.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Neighbors mourn Pope Francis after he passes amid Easter celebrations

Neighbors and a member of the Catholic Diocese of Lansing react to the Pope's passing.

Read the full article:https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/downtown-old-town-reo-town/neighbors-mourn-pope-francis-after-he-passes-amid-easter-celebrations

