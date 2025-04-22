Neighbors mourn Pope Francis after he passes amid Easter celebrations

Millions across the world are mourning Pope Francis following his death early Monday morning as Easter celebrations kicked off

Pope Francis had been dealing with health issues for the past few months including a bout with double pneumonia

Video shows neighbors and a member of the Catholic Diocese of Lansing reacting to the pope's death

Grace Welsh and a friend got a glimpse and a near-physical interaction with Pope Francis when they attended World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal in 2023.

Welsh, a senior at Michigan State University, says she and her friend were trying to avoid the large crowd of people by going through some back roads.

The pair ended up near a hotel where a small group began to grow larger. Eventually they saw security escorting the pope out of the building and onto his next engagement.

"To actually see him on that human level was a gift," Welsh remembered. "

It's a memory Welsh cherishes even more following the death of Pope Francis early Monday morning as Easter celebrations kicked off.

"It's weird to be grieving in this holy week," said Father Steve Mattson. "We are in a period of celebration, feasting and now we pray mournfully for the loss of our Holy Father."

Fr. Mattson is pastor of Church of the Resurrection in Lansing and also dean of the Catholic Diocese of Lansing.

Mattson says Pope Francis' dedication to spreading the message of the church makes him stand out among other pontiffs.

"He's actually caused the Catholic church to really think hard about how are we communicating the message of the gospel and [if] people [are] actually feeling that their concerns are being heard," Mattson said.

The pope made a surprise and ultimately final public appearance by giving an Easter Sunday service hours before his death.

Mitchell Lorenz, a junior at MSU from Rochester, says the pope helped grow his faith. Lorenz says the pope's best quality was the ability to connect with the poor and underprivileged.

"No matter how rich or poor you were, no matter what your background was, he was going to listen to you and that's a trait that I really looked up to," Lorenz said.

Pope Francis had been fighting double pneumonia since being admitted to a hospital in February. The pope's appearance over the weekend was his highest profile appearance since his battle with the illness began.

Church of the Resurrection will hold a memorial service for the pope on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:15 a.m. according to Mattson.

