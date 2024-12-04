HAPPENING TODAY: gun violence discussion, police accountability meeting, senior health series

Colin Jankowski

(WSYM) - Good morning Mid-Michigan! I'm your Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The state of the Meridian Senior Center has been a big talker in the neighborhood. With the construction at Chippewa Middle School, the current center is set to be demolished, and the Township is working to find a new space for the center. As new leadership could be on the way to the Township soon, I talked with one neighbor, Peggy, about what she hopes to see from the next Township Manager.

Today's Weather Forecast

Tracking Snow This Afternoon that Could Bring Travel Hazards

Snow returns to our neighborhoods this afternoon as a clipper system is expected to drive a cold front through the state. We are expecting high temperatures today right around freezing. This means we could see some mixing with the start of the precipitation at around 3 PM. Once we reach the evening hours, we will be left with lake effect bands that could reach our more southern neighborhoods of Jackson and Hillsdale. There we could see some higher snow accumulations. Winds will also be a problem as we are starting the day with breezy conditions and winds gusting close to 30 mph. We will see this elevate in the latter morning hours where we could see wind gusts exceed 40 mph. This trend will continue later this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Partner this wind with snow, we could see white out conditions on the roads for the evening commute tonight. We could also see some travel hazards following the snow once we head into Thursday morning. We will keep you updated throughout the day with the evolution of this system.

Three top local stories

Gun violence advocates

On the steps of the capitol, advocates are demanding change.

At 11:30 am today gun violence survivors and advocates will call for the passage of gun violence prevention bills.

Government officials will meet with advocates to detail the gun violence priorities they are hoping to pass.

Police accountability meeting

Neighbors are invited to voice their opinions about public safety.

The East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission is holding its annual input meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hannah Community Center.

The goal is to increase accountability and trust for the East Lansing police.

The department still has not hired a chief.

Free senior health series

Helping seniors for free.

UH Health-Sparrow is hosting a free senior health series explaining how nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and more can transform well-being.

The event is sold out, but neighbors can watch the live stream on UH Health-Sparrow's Facebook page at 11:30 a.m.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

What's happening with the 1,700 projected jobs at the former Ultium plant in Delta Township?

After GM sold its stake in the Ultium batter plant in Delta Township to LG Energy Solutions, neighbors are wondering what's going to happen to the 1,700 projected jobs.

Local leaders are working to ensure that employment opportunities remain on track, offering reassurance that the community will see the benefits despite the transition.

Read the full article: What's happening with the 1,700 projected jobs at the former Ultium plant in Delta Township?

