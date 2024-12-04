What's happening with the 1,700 projected jobs at the former Ultium plant in Delta Township?

Ultium is out and LG Energy Solutions is in at the battery plant in Delta Township.

Local leaders are working to ensure that employment opportunities remain on track, offering reassurance that the community will see the benefits despite the transition.

Watch the video above to see what local employment leaders are saying about the 1,700 projected jobs at the former Ultium plant.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“In the middle of the table, we’ve kinda got our EV and our hybrid components.” Said Carson Meyers, Lansing Community College.

Students from around Mid-Michigan came to the Lansing Center on Tuesday to learn about the future of jobs in our neighborhoods.

Carson Meyers was talking with students about a program at LCC.

"I've got 102 high school students via early middle high school classes at LCC." Said Meyers.

As he spoke with so many potential future workers from our neighborhoods, we asked him about what he hopes for the Ultium factory after we learned GM will no longer be involved with this plant.

“My hope would be success. I don’t want anyone to fail, especially in the industry I’m working in.” Said Meyers.

We learned Monday that with GM's sale, LG Energy Solutions is set to run the plant.

Ultium said none of the people working here right now will lose their jobs.

I reached out to a local union leader for comment or an interview but did not receive a response back.

As far as the 1,700 jobs that are expected to come in the future from the plant, an LG representative said, quote:

"We can say the plant remains on track to meet its previously announced employment commitments." Said Sophia Sojeong Kim, LG Energy Solutions.

With the goal of those jobs still coming to my neighborhood, Capital Area Michigan Works CEO Carrie Rosingana is ready to help neighbors get those jobs.

"We continue to be really excited about the opportunity. We continue to see that while some of the players may change a little bit, we still know there are those great opportunities ahead for employment, and that's what we want to focus on and make sure we're supporting." Said Rosingana.

As far as the timing of those jobs, Bob Trezise, the president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, says he hasn't seen any signs of a slowdown.

WEB EXTRA: What's the Feeling on a South Korean-based company taking full ownership?

Web Extra- GM Ultium LG

"Capital Area Michigan Works and LEAP anticipate that we will be in a major way proceeding with that hiring process in early 2025. No one has alerted us otherwise." Said Trezise.

Back outside the Lansing Center, looking at all these school buses, you get a reminder of why having jobs available in our neighborhoods is so important for graduating students.

And Meyers is ready to help teach students what they need to learn to someday work in the EV industry.

“So maybe there's going to be younger minds going to this new plant here very soon.” Said Meyers.

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to keep you updated on developments for the weeks and months to come.

