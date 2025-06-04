Happening Today: gun violence bill, new MSU Athletic Director, outdoor learning space groundbreaking

(WSYM) - FOX47 News is helping inform you of the top local stories in your neighborhood. Happening Today helps neighbors know what is going on throughout the day.

Today's Weather Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon, linger into tonight.

Isolated severe storms are possible, with the potential for damaging winds and hail.

Highs will drop compared to Tuesday, but will remain warm in the middle to upper 70s.

Top local stories

New bills to combat gun violence

Legislators are taking action against gun violence.

Michigan Representatives are announcing legislation to ban ghost guns and crack down on gun dealers.

During a press conference at 10:45 at the Anderson House Office Building, an Okemos mother will speak on her experience during the Meridian Mall shooting.

MSU new Athletic Director

Michigan State University President Kevin M. Guskiewicz is introducing the new MSU Director of Athletics, J Batt, at a press conference today.

Neighborhood reporter Colin Jankowski is attending the conference at the Lobby of the Tom Izzo Football Building on MSU’s campus at 3 p.m.

Tune in to FOX47 News at 10 p.m. to hear from the college.

Outdoor learning garden

A new outdoor learning space is coming to Lansing, funded by the PNC Foundation.

The new space will feature activities such as a mud kitchen and vegetable planters to encourage creative play.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the outdoor space will be held at 10 a.m. at the Grand River Head Start Center.

A look back at yesterday's top local story

Michigan lawmakers reintroduce antisemitism protection act at state capitol

Michigan lawmakers have reintroduced the Antisemitism Protection Act that would define antisemitism in the state's civil rights act to help identify and address discrimination.

Read the full article: Michigan lawmakers reintroduce antisemitism protection act at state capitol

