Michigan lawmakers reintroduce antisemitism protection act at state capitol

LANSING, Mich. — Democratic lawmakers in Lansing have reintroduced legislation aimed at combating antisemitism in Michigan. The Michigan Antisemitism Protection Act (MAPA) was unveiled Tuesday at the Anderson House Office Building.

• The bill would formally define antisemitism within Michigan's civil rights act.

• This legislation was previously introduced in 2023 but didn't advance to committee.

• Lawmakers say the protections are needed now more than ever to address discrimination.

The proposed legislation would help institutions identify and evaluate potential cases of discrimination against Jewish people across the state.

"When it comes to this MAPA bill or even the new hate crime laws, one thing is certain: they are not a cure-all for anti-Jewish racism. All racism is a societal ill and public health problem that we all need to tackle, and neither new laws nor the criminal justice system can fully substitute for that work," State Representative Noah Arbit said.

The legislation would provide a framework for addressing antisemitism complaints through existing civil rights mechanisms rather than creating new penalties.

